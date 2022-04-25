Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 8,000 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 491.8% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 174,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 145,231 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,311,000. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at about $820,000. Wealth Management Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $745,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA UJAN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 13,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,891. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average is $31.07. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $31.67.
Featured Stories
