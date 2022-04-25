Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 10,054 iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.50. 1,910,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.66.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.