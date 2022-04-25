Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,246 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,626,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,649 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 2,365,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,817,000 after buying an additional 1,029,923 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth $37,052,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 513,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,228,000 after buying an additional 374,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 471.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,685,000 after buying an additional 301,840 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.48. 5,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,419. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.64. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.41 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

