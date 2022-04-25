Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $2.19 Million Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,389,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $55,866,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,219 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 39.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,214,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,786,000 after purchasing an additional 622,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,484,000. 41.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 3,493 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $180,692.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 7,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $369,421.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,095 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HRL traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.71. 31,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,538. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.35. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

