Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $2.76 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Southern by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 983,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,927,000 after buying an additional 272,410 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 357,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,206 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 553,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $7,005,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,516 shares of company stock valued at $23,808,569 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.74. The company had a trading volume of 217,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,804,522. The company has a market capitalization of $79.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.52. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $77.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.95.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southern from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.44.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

