Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,182,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,828,000 after purchasing an additional 48,454 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $864,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 79,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.51. 2,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,243. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.57. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.45 and a twelve month high of $60.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

