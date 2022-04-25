Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $373,000 Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,278 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $331,932,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Oracle by 564.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,526,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,826,029 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $246,232,000 after buying an additional 825,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ORCL. Cowen cut their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.21. 144,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,772,303. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $70.23 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

