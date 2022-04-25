Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $445,000 Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $670.90.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $8.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $471.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,625. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $522.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $594.24. The firm has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.51 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,843. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

