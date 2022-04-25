Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $7.51 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.1% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456,799 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 61,904.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,836,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,980 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,224,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,251,000 after buying an additional 3,648,866 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,115,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,036,000 after buying an additional 2,431,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,767,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,122,000 after buying an additional 1,577,709 shares during the last quarter.

BND traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.00. 120,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,706,713. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $76.10 and a 1-year high of $87.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

