Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Increases Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 166.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,873,678,000 after purchasing an additional 88,010 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,826,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687,456 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,401,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,581,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,713 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 215.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,313,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,549,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945,104 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,911,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.60.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ISRG stock traded up $3.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $255.55. The company had a trading volume of 69,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,270. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.52 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $286.58 and a 200 day moving average of $314.42. The company has a market cap of $91.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.43, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

