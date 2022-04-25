Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases 202 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,243,000 after acquiring an additional 98,808 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $330,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $223.25. 43,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,682. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $216.62 and a 12 month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

