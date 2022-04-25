Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases 3,985 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.8% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.73. 905,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,598,674. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.86. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

