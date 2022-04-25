Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Titus Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.6% during the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SNOW. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $400.00 to $344.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.23.

Snowflake stock traded up $14.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $188.15. 143,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,410,307. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.29 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.58 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.84.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

