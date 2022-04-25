Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 6,990 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,990 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 11,123 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,007,000. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 374.7% in the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,749,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,527,061. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.91. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $51.80 and a one year high of $132.50.

