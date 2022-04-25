Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Takes $578,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,019 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Hartline Investment Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 279,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,612,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,639,508. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.88 and its 200 day moving average is $124.87. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $107.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $3,540,849.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,176 shares of company stock valued at $23,266,902. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.56.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.