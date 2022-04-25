Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 675,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,682,000 after purchasing an additional 355,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,821,000 after purchasing an additional 66,062 shares during the last quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC now owns 473,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,348,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 391,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,164,000 after buying an additional 56,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 286,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,705,000 after buying an additional 117,725 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VSGX traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,751. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $52.71 and a 12-month high of $65.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.77.

