Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Grows Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up about 1.1% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USRT stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.52. 3,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,794. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.21. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $54.16 and a 52-week high of $68.08.

