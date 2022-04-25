Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Has $18.10 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 287,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,468 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises 7.0% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $18,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,431 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 269,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,877,000 after purchasing an additional 44,366 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 74.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 170,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,673,000 after purchasing an additional 72,713 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHP stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.46. The stock had a trading volume of 313,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,019,593. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.80. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $58.86 and a 1-year high of $64.15.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.