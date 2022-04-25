Martin Lampshire Purchases 215,000 Shares of Hamak Gold Limited (LON:HAMA) Stock

Hamak Gold Limited (LON:HAMA – Get Rating) insider Martin Lampshire purchased 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £21,500 ($27,972.94).
HAMA opened at GBX 9.75 ($0.13) on Monday. Hamak Gold Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 9 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 13.80 ($0.18).
About Hamak Gold (Get Rating)
