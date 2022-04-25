Martin Lampshire Purchases 215,000 Shares of Hamak Gold Limited (LON:HAMA) Stock

Hamak Gold Limited (LON:HAMA – Get Rating) insider Martin Lampshire purchased 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £21,500 ($27,972.94).

HAMA opened at GBX 9.75 ($0.13) on Monday. Hamak Gold Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 9 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 13.80 ($0.18).

Hamak Gold Limited operates as a mining exploration and development company in Liberia. It owns interests in two gold mineral exploration licenses that cover an area of 1,752 square kilometers located in Nimba and Gozohn. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

