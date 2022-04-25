Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.3% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $100,293.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,217 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $182.65. The stock had a trading volume of 508,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,346,563. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.80 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $497.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.