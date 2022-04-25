MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Up 6%

Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.17. 48,474 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,463,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MVIS. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MicroVision in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $512.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 3.49.

MicroVision ( NASDAQ:MVIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 32.69% and a negative net margin of 1,728.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 1,495.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 52,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 60.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 104,653 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 40.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,301 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 479.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 51,833 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 41.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,287 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 16,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

About MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

