Mina Hits One Day Volume of $55.21 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Mina has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and $55.21 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be bought for about $2.23 or 0.00005499 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mina has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00044734 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.86 or 0.07427502 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00046090 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 475,006,555 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

