Mirsky Financial Management CORP. Acquires 3,009 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 4.0% of Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.40. The stock had a trading volume of 264,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,097,996. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.67. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $100.58 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

