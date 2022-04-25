Mirsky Financial Management CORP. Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF makes up about 2.1% of Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 655.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIDU traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.44. 636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,579. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.10. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $57.77.

