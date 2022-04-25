Mirsky Financial Management CORP. Has $32.18 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 13.3% of Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $32,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGG. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,234.5% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.72. The company had a trading volume of 382,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,762,469. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.28. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $102.67 and a 52-week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.