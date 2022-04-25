Mirsky Financial Management CORP. Purchases 14,986 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,986 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. owned about 0.07% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 93,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 12,162 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,187,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 253,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 438,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 42,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PDBC traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.98. The company had a trading volume of 267,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,041,625. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average is $17.81. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $22.73.

