Mirsky Financial Management CORP. Sells 321 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. decreased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 60,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,296,000 after buying an additional 224,152 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,758,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,773,000. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,686,000.

NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $83.09. The stock had a trading volume of 148,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,304,717. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.76 and a 1-year high of $86.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

