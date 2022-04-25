Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 199,414 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,634,787 shares.The stock last traded at $5.78 and had previously closed at $5.88.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94. The firm has a market cap of $73.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MUFG)
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG)
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
- The Coca-Cola Company Gets KO’d After Stunning Quarter
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.