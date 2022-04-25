Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 199,414 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,634,787 shares.The stock last traded at $5.78 and had previously closed at $5.88.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94. The firm has a market cap of $73.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.36 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 6.36%. Research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.