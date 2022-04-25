MONECO Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 135.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,221,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,682. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.39. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

