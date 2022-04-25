MONECO Advisors LLC Buys 508 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 518.5% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $258.88. 1,877,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,111. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.74. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $247.69 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

