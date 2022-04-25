MONECO Advisors LLC Buys 73 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Align Technology by 17.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 240,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,247,000 after acquiring an additional 35,979 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 35.3% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 4,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,222,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALGN traded up $8.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $368.86. 1,065,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,510. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $354.86 and a 1 year high of $737.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $441.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $543.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALGN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $740.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $675.50.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

