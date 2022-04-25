MONECO Advisors LLC Invests $205,000 in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 998 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price target (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

Shares of ADP traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $227.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,810,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,685. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.85 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.40%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,787 shares of company stock worth $1,073,466. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

