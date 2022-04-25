MONECO Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

MONECO Advisors LLC trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Constitution Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Hikari Tsushin Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $14,904,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $5,416,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.30. 6,920,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,936,202. The company has a market cap of $276.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.30 and its 200 day moving average is $136.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. UBS Group lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.73.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.