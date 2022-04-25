More Coin (MORE) Trading 12.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

More Coin (MORE) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. In the last week, More Coin has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. One More Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0292 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. More Coin has a market cap of $58,462.43 and approximately $777.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00033549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00104217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin is a coin. It launched on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

