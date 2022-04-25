Morgan Stanley Trims SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Target Price to $62.00

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SEIC. Oppenheimer cut their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SEI Investments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Shares of SEIC opened at $56.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 5.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.48. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $54.03 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $581.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.41 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 32.49%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,690,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,910 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,418,000 after acquiring an additional 141,772 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 311.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,376,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,033 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,139,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,599,000 after acquiring an additional 143,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,083,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEI Investments (Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.