MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $123.37

Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $123.37 and last traded at $123.52, with a volume of 712 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.15.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.86.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.54 and a beta of 0.93.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.38. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $410.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $3,777,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 79.5% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 37,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 16,775 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 24.5% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 64,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 12,753 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,891,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 55.0% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.