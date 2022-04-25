MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC cut its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. MSCI accounts for 1.3% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 293.8% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MSCI traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $455.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,196. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $443.00 and a 12-month high of $679.85. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $499.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $563.39.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.10 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $533.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $589.00.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

