NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.13.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSTG. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In related news, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 2,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $67,745.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $239,861.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,146 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 102.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 449.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 33.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ NSTG traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.45. 1,693,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,161. The firm has a market cap of $939.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. NanoString Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $81.89.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 79.44% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. Analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

