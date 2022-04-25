Nasdacoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6,414.00 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 24th. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 135.8% higher against the US dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $66,378.04 and approximately $6,414.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 27,858,599 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.