National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 3,200 employees, representing more than 40 nationalities in over 14 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation and Fracturing, and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access the reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation services like Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Fluids and Rig Services. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $17.50 to $13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $17.50 to $13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:NESR opened at $7.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.84. National Energy Services Reunited has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the third quarter worth about $52,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 125.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 171.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

