National Grid (LON:NG) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of National Grid (LON:NG – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 1,210 ($15.74) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 1,100 ($14.31).

NG has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut National Grid to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,040 ($13.53) to GBX 1,100 ($14.31) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,073.67 ($13.97).

Shares of LON NG opened at GBX 1,172.50 ($15.26) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,137.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,057.49. National Grid has a 52 week low of GBX 880.60 ($11.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,235.49 ($16.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.74 billion and a PE ratio of 27.65.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

