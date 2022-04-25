National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $75.23

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $75.23 and last traded at $75.23, with a volume of 501 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.59.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Presto Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.58.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in National Presto Industries by 229.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. 52.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
National Presto Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NPK)
National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.
