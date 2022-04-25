National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $75.23

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $75.23 and last traded at $75.23, with a volume of 501 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.59.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Presto Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is a positive change from National Presto Industries’s previous annual dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 5.47%. National Presto Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in National Presto Industries by 229.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. 52.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Presto Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NPK)

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

