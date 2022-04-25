Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) Receives €87.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “N/A” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €87.17 ($93.73).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($96.77) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays set a €90.00 ($96.77) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Baader Bank set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($107.53) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €94.00 ($101.08) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of Nemetschek stock remained flat at $€81.06 ($87.16) on Friday. 118,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,484. Nemetschek has a 52-week low of €54.64 ($58.75) and a 52-week high of €116.15 ($124.89). The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €80.69 and its 200 day moving average price is €91.43.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

