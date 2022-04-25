Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Edward Jones

Edward Jones lowered shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NFLX. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $300.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities lowered Netflix from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Netflix from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $386.31.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $215.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $360.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.19. Netflix has a 12 month low of $210.05 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,612,150,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,268,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,219 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $538,314,000. Finally, Gobi Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.