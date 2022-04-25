nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.10). nLIGHT posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.87 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow nLIGHT.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.19 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 10.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

LASR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on nLIGHT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on nLIGHT from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nLIGHT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LASR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 390.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nLIGHT stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,210. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.09 million, a PE ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 2.36. nLIGHT has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $36.95.

About nLIGHT (Get Rating)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nLIGHT (LASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.