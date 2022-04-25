Nongfu Spring (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nongfu Spring (OTCMKTS:NNFSF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Nongfu Spring stock opened at $5.98 on Thursday. Nongfu Spring has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.55.
Nongfu Spring Company Profile (Get Rating)
