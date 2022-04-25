Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

NOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Northern Oil and Gas from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Northern Oil and Gas from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.70.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $25.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $30.44.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSEAMERICAN:NOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $332.37 million for the quarter. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -54.90%.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, insider Michael D. Kelly sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $368,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $323,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,054,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,112,572 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,638,000 after purchasing an additional 404,438 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,608,261 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,527,000 after purchasing an additional 182,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,558,642 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,868,000 after purchasing an additional 410,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

