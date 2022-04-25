Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Raised to C$44.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$50.00 price target on Northland Power and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Northland Power to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Northland Power and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northland Power presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$46.71.

Shares of Northland Power stock opened at C$40.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.73. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$34.95 and a 12 month high of C$44.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$640.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$557.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.5000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.16%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

