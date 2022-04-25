NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Receives $65.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.17.

A number of brokerages have commented on NWE. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NorthWestern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Siebert Williams Shank cut their price target on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays upgraded NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Sidoti cut NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $142,106.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $172,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,130 shares of company stock worth $476,471 in the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 51,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,716,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in NorthWestern by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWE traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.23. 462,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,115. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.97. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern has a 1-year low of $53.66 and a 1-year high of $69.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.70 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

