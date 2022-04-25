ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 24,847 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 394,818 shares.The stock last traded at $45.66 and had previously closed at $44.69.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ODP. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of ODP in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ODP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.78.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. ODP had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. ODP’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other ODP news, EVP John Gannfors sold 4,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $198,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODP. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in ODP by 26.8% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 628,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,222,000 after buying an additional 132,550 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of ODP by 15.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 579,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,290,000 after acquiring an additional 79,426 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of ODP by 24.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ODP by 69.6% during the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 470,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,893,000 after acquiring an additional 192,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ODP during the third quarter worth $418,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ODP (NASDAQ:ODP)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

